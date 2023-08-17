adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $99.99 on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 33.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

