adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) and Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Head to Head Review

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) and Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get adidas alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares adidas and Samsonite International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio adidas N/A N/A N/A $2.97 68.01 Samsonite International $2.88 billion 1.53 $312.70 million $1.30 11.74

Analyst Ratings

Samsonite International has higher revenue and earnings than adidas. Samsonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than adidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for adidas and Samsonite International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsonite International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Samsonite International has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.06%. Given Samsonite International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsonite International is more favorable than adidas.

Profitability

This table compares adidas and Samsonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas N/A N/A N/A Samsonite International 11.72% 37.28% 7.49%

Summary

Samsonite International beats adidas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Samsonite International

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The company sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. Samsonite International S.A. was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.