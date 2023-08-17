ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.39. 80,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 44,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSE. Roth Mkm downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

