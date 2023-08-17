Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 119,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

