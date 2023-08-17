Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Up 5.8%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.