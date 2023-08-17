Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 12239004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

ADYEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,760.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

