AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.82. 99,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,764. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,414,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

