Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,334 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $88,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aflac by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

