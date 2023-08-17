Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 600,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,238. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. Aflac has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

