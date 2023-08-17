Africa Oil Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

AOIFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

