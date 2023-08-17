Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE:AFN opened at C$59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$31.02 and a 52-week high of C$63.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.5018477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.81%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

