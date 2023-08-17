Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,404. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

