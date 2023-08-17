Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 38,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 234,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 519.76, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $443,408.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,140,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $443,408.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,140,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $235,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,939 shares of company stock worth $3,326,497. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 916,896 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

