agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 1,051,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 93.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

