Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price upped by analysts at CSFB from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.23. 1,440,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $115,913,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.