Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) COO Craig Erlich Purchases 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Erlich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 26th, Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 165.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Report on ADC

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty



Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

