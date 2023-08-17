Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) COO Craig Erlich Purchases 1,500 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Erlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 165.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

