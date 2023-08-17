Aion Price Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,950.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00155510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013362 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003723 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.