Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laidlaw

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 19.9 %
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaunos Therapeutics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.