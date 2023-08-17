Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laidlaw

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 19.9 %

Shares of TCRT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 1,427,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,275. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

