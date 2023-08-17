Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $25.90 per share.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

NYSE:ALB opened at $181.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

