Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 1,443,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,411. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AA

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.