Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Down 0.6%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Alger 35 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 183,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Alger 35 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 27.02% of Alger 35 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.