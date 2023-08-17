Alimera Sciences’ (ALIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,592. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,901 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

