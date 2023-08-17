Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,016.14

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,016.14 ($12.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,038 ($13.17). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,022 ($12.96), with a volume of 169,907 shares trading hands.

Alliance Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,261.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 6.34 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.18. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,962.96%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

