Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.47.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
