Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

