Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
ERH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,154. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
