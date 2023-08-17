Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

ERH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,154. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

