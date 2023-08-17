Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

