Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AAMC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management



AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

See Also

