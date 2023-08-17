Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,149. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.