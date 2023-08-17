Amanda Daniel Sells 1,692 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Daniel sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $11,911.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,302.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amanda Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Amanda Daniel sold 378 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $2,744.28.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Amanda Daniel sold 768 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $7,357.44.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
