Amanda Daniel Sells 1,692 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Daniel sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $11,911.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,302.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amanda Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Amanda Daniel sold 378 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $2,744.28.

On Thursday, June 8th, Amanda Daniel sold 768 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $7,357.44.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

