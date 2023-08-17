Roth Mkm Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,924,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,922,342. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Shares of AMC Entertainment are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $55,655,259 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

