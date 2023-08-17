América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Trading Up 5%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 948,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,436,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in América Móvil by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in América Móvil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

