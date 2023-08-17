American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.44 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.