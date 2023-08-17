American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.3%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. 1,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Preferred ETF

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

