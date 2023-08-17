American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.3%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. 1,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Preferred ETF
About American Century Quality Preferred ETF
The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
