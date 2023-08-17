American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 269.9% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.89. 379,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $279.20. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

