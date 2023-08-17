Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.22

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $18.67. Ames National shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 18,111 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ames National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATLO

Ames National Price Performance

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 38.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 608.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 378.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.