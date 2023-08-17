Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,321. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

