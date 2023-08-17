AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $87.36 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

