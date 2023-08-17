Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 778,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 260,027 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 255,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,687. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

