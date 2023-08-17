Analysts’ Downgrades for August 17th (ADN, BKFCF, BWA, CEQP, CGIFF, CTRYF, CZMWY, INVH, KSANF, LNXSF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 17th:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

