Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Seagate Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00.

7/27/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00.

7/19/2023 – Seagate Technology had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. 1,993,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,998. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.80%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

