Analysts Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $26.60

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 24,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $545,909.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 24,973 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $545,909.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,368 shares of company stock worth $856,252 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 105.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $507.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.63.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

