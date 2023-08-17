Analysts Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC now owns 14,311,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 3,623,293 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 2,581,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 763,599 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

