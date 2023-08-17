Analyzing Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opawica Explorations and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opawica Explorations N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -1.30 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 2.16 -$60.83 million ($0.29) -1.22

Opawica Explorations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Opawica Explorations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opawica Explorations and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opawica Explorations 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Opawica Explorations and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opawica Explorations N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -183.06% -101.21% -23.52%

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Lil d'Espoir Lake property, which comprises 173 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers. In addition, the company holds 70% interests in the Density, Eclipse, and Mass properties that includes 906 mineral claims located in Newfoundland and Labrador. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in Enterprise property, which comprises 308 mineral claims located in the Exploits Subzone of Central Newfoundland and Labrador. Opawica Explorations Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

