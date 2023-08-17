Analyzing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -22.27% -18.22% -2.59% Cipher Mining N/A -27.03% -23.09%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oportun Financial and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.25 -$77.74 million ($6.87) -1.02 Cipher Mining $3.04 million 272.42 -$39.05 million ($0.05) -66.00

Cipher Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cipher Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

