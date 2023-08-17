Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 386,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,018,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $685.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $2,138,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 62.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

