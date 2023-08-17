AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $17.03

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $16.59. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 585,341 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

