ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.62-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.41 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.40 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $761,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $710,086.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,602,730.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,629 shares of company stock worth $24,058,094 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

