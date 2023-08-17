Ansell Limited (ANSLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.98 on September 22nd

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.982 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Ansell Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.
About Ansell
