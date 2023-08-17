Anthony C. Roberts Purchases 22,350 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony C. Roberts acquired 22,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 9.9 %

RXT opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

