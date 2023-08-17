Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.11) to GBX 1,180 ($14.97) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($14.46) to GBX 1,080 ($13.70) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.66) to GBX 1,350 ($17.13) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,083.83.

Shares of Antofagasta stock remained flat at $18.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

